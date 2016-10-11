FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 11, 2016 / 6:30 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Heliospectra to carry out fully underwritten rights issue of about SEK 91 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 11 (Reuters) - Heliospectra AB (publ) :

* Says is planning to carry out fully underwritten rights issue of about 91 million Swedish crowns ($10.55 million) for further commercialization of company's products and continued product development

* Also proposes overallotment of about 20 million crowns

* Subscription price is 6.50 crowns per share

* According to the terms of the rights issue, three new shares are issued for every four existing

* Subscription period in rights issue takes place between November 18 and December 2, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.6231 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)

