a year ago
BRIEF-Moody's says European Global Investment Banks de-risking will slow with heightened market uncertainty
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Mayweather, McGregor poised for history-making fight
Mayweather, McGregor poised for history-making fight
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
October 11, 2016 / 6:40 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Moody's says European Global Investment Banks de-risking will slow with heightened market uncertainty

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 11 (Reuters) - Moody's:

* Moody's - European global investment banks' de-risking will slow with heightened market uncertainty

* Moody's - pace of legacy asset portfolio reductions will likely slow at the five european global investment banks over next 12-18 months

* Moody's - expect higher economic uncertainty in UK, still slow economic growth in rest of europe to continue to reduce investors' appetite for high-yielding assets

* Moody's - believe that asset disposals at the five European GIBS are likely to occur more slowly than was the case over the last few years Source text - bit.ly/2d91oLp Further company coverage:

