GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares mostly lower, oil near 1-year high on output cut plan
* Brent inches back after Monday's 1-yr high on Russia output curb
Oct 11 Moody's:
* Moody's - European global investment banks' de-risking will slow with heightened market uncertainty
* Moody's - pace of legacy asset portfolio reductions will likely slow at the five european global investment banks over next 12-18 months
* Moody's - expect higher economic uncertainty in UK, still slow economic growth in rest of europe to continue to reduce investors' appetite for high-yielding assets
* Moody's - believe that asset disposals at the five European GIBS are likely to occur more slowly than was the case over the last few years Source text - bit.ly/2d91oLp Further company coverage:
TOKYO, Oct 11 Japan's Nikkei share average rose to a five-week high on Tuesday, led by mining stocks after oil prices jumped the previous day and a weak yen lifted risk appetite.
* Anheuser-Busch Inbev announces listing of new ordinary shares