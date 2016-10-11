BRIEF-Moody's says European Global Investment Banks de-risking will slow with heightened market uncertainty
* Moody's - European global investment banks' de-risking will slow with heightened market uncertainty
Oct 11 Cargotec Oyj :
* Cargotec has received a verdict of damages of $13 million in local jury trial in the USA
* Disputes claim and will appeal to court of appeals
* Estimates that verdict does not have an impact on 2016 result Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
TOKYO, Oct 11 Japan's Nikkei share average rose to a five-week high on Tuesday, led by mining stocks after oil prices jumped the previous day and a weak yen lifted risk appetite.
* Anheuser-Busch Inbev announces listing of new ordinary shares