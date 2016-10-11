FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Financials
October 11, 2016 / 8:55 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-C&D International Investment signs deal to form healthcare JV with Shenzhen Pingan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 11 (Reuters) - C&D International Investment Group Ltd

* Company entered into letter of intent with Shenzhen Pingan

* LOI parties agreed to have certain cooperation for development of healthcare and medical care business in prc

* Unit and Shenzhen Pingan entered into shareholders' agreement for formation of a joint venture

* pursuant to shareholders' agreement, co will subscribe for rmb22.5mln, representing 45% of registered share capital of jv Source text (bit.ly/2dY63Bm) Further company coverage:

