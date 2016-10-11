BRIEF-Aves One concludes loan agreement with institutional investor totaling about EUR 40 mln

Oct 11 (Reuters) - Aves One AG :

* Concludes loan agreement with an institutional investor totaling about 40 million euros ($44.80 million)in respect of the acquisition of all shares in ERR Rail Rent Vermietungs GmbH, Vienna

* This transaction will almost double the total volume of assets managed by the aves group to more than 400 million euros

* Completion of this transaction is expected in the course of October 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8928 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)