Oct 11 (Reuters) - Euroinvestor.com A/S :

* Sells business area IR Solutions to Canadian company Q4 inc

* Divests business area for up to $5.5 million

* Sells IR Solutions to focus on core business - management of online portals for stock and real estate markets

* Adjusts expectations for 2016