a year ago
BRIEF-Nielsen Holdings Plc says it entered into amendment No. 2 to its fourth amended, restated credit agreement on Oct 4
October 11, 2016 / 10:25 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Nielsen Holdings Plc says it entered into amendment No. 2 to its fourth amended, restated credit agreement on Oct 4

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 11 (Reuters) - Nielsen Holdings Plc :

* Nielsen Holdings Plc - on oct 4, nielsen finance llc entered into amendment no. 2 to its fourth amended and restated credit agreement

* Nielsen Holdings - amended credit agreement provides for incremental facility of class b-2 euro term loans in principal amount of eur 380 million - sec filing

* Nielsen Holdings Plc- incremental class b-2 euro term loans will mature in full on april 15, 2021

* Nielsen Holdings Plc - amended credit agreement provides for new class of term loans in an aggregate principal amount of $1.9 billion Source text (bit.ly/2en3U5K) Further company coverage:

