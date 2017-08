Oct 13 (Reuters) - Cheops Technology France SA :

* FY operating income 4.2 million euros ($4.70 million), up 29.9 pct

* FY revenue 81.8 million euros, up 11.0 pct

* Targets for fy 2016/17 a consolidated revenue of around 100 million euros Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8928 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)