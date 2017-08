Oct 11 (Reuters) - United Bank for Africa Plc :

* 9-months ended Sept. 30, 2016 profit before income tax of 61.56 billion naira versus 57.37 billion naira year ago

* 9-month net interest income of 112.1 billion naira versus 102.1 billion naira year ago

* Says no dividend is declared in respect of the three months ended Sept. 30, 2016