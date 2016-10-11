BRIEF-Aon to acquire risk management firm Stroz Friedberg Inc

Oct 11 (Reuters) - Aon Plc :

* Aon announces agreement to acquire risk management firm, creating a comprehensive cyber risk management advisory group

* Aon Plc - financial terms were not disclosed

* Financial terms were not disclosed and acquisition is subject to customary closing conditions

* Entered into an agreement to acquire all of Stroz Friedberg Inc

* Stroz Friedberg's more than 550 employees will join aon's cyber solutions group

* Aon plc- John Bruno, Aon's executive vice president of enterprise innovation, chief information officer, will join patsalos-fox as co-chair of this new group

* Michael Patsalos-Fox, Stroz Friedberg's CEO, will become CEO and co-chair of Aon's cyber solutions group