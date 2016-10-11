FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
BRIEF-Tpi composites entered into an amended, restated supply agreement with General Electric International on Oct 4, 2016
#Market News
October 11, 2016 / 10:30 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Tpi composites entered into an amended, restated supply agreement with General Electric International on Oct 4, 2016

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 11 (Reuters) - TPI Composites Inc :

* TPI Composites Inc- on October 4, 2016, co entered into an amended and restated supply agreement with General Electric International, Inc- sec filing

* TPI composites inc says amended and restated supply agreement extends term of supply agreement from december 31, 2018 to december 31, 2020

* TPI Composites-co entered into an amendment to its supply agreement with ge for continued supply of wind blades from its mexico manufacturing facility

* TPI Composites-new supply agreement with ge for supply of incremental wind blades from manufacturing facility under construction in Juarez, through Dec. 31, 2020

* TPI Composites Inc- company expects to commence production under the supply agreement with ge in q1 of 2017 Source text (bit.ly/2ebsTcT) Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
