a year ago
October 11, 2016 / 10:55 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-G Willi-Food International says Israel 18 B.V. has entered into MoU with Ta'aman Food Marketing

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 11 (Reuters) - G Willi-Food International Ltd :

* G Willi-Food International-controlling shareholder said Israel 18 B.V., co controlled by Gregory Gurtovoy, co's indirect controlling shareholder entered Mou

* G Willi-Food International-mou with Ta'aman food marketing for 50:50 JV for joint control of BGI investments (1961) ltd, indirect controlling shareholder

* G Willi-Food International- mou and joint venture agreement are subject to receipt of Israeli anti-trust authority approval Source text (bit.ly/2dU1Hhi) Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
