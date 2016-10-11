BRIEF-Xior student housing nv xior has been informed that private placement of a parcel of 339,678 shares issued this morning as part of contribution in kind of 100% of shares in woonfront - tramsingel breda b.v. Has been successfu

Oct 11 (Reuters) - Xior Student Housing NV :

* Has been informed that private placement of a parcel of 339,678 shares issued this morning as part of contribution in kind of 100 pct of shares in Woonfront - Tramsingel Breda B.V. has been successful

* 339,678 shares were placed by ING Belgium NV and Degroof Petercam NV across a broad base of belgian and international investors at a price of 32,77 euro ($3,670.57) per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8928 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)