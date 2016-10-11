FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
BRIEF-Xior student housing nv xior has been informed that private placement of a parcel of 339,678 shares issued this morning as part of contribution in kind of 100% of shares in woonfront - tramsingel breda b.v. Has been successfu
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Mayweather, McGregor poised for history-making fight
Sports
Mayweather, McGregor poised for history-making fight
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
Philippines
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
October 11, 2016 / 10:31 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Xior student housing nv xior has been informed that private placement of a parcel of 339,678 shares issued this morning as part of contribution in kind of 100% of shares in woonfront - tramsingel breda b.v. Has been successfu

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 11 (Reuters) - Xior Student Housing NV :

* Has been informed that private placement of a parcel of 339,678 shares issued this morning as part of contribution in kind of 100 pct of shares in Woonfront - Tramsingel Breda B.V. has been successful

* 339,678 shares were placed by ING Belgium NV and Degroof Petercam NV across a broad base of belgian and international investors at a price of 32,77 euro ($3,670.57) per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8928 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.