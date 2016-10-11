FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-GE Electric to buy LM Wind Power for $1.65 bln
October 11, 2016 / 11:50 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-GE Electric to buy LM Wind Power for $1.65 bln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 11 (Reuters) - General Electric Co :

* GE plans to capture more wind with $1.65b acquisition of LM Wind Power a global designer and manufacturer of wind turbine blades

* General Electric Co - deal accretive in 2018

* General Electric Co- integration with alstom power is on track

* General Electric Co says following closing of deal, GE intends to operate LM Wind Power as a standalone unit within GE renewable energy

* General Electric Co- LM Wind Power will continue to be led by its existing management team and be headquartered in Denmark Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
