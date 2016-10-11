FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
10 months ago
BRIEF-Supernus Pharmaceuticals reports positive results from Phase IIB clinical trial for SPN-812
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Mayweather, McGregor poised for history-making fight
Sports
Mayweather, McGregor poised for history-making fight
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
Philippines
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 11, 2016 / 12:30 PM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Supernus Pharmaceuticals reports positive results from Phase IIB clinical trial for SPN-812

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 11 (Reuters) - Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc

* Supernus announces positive results from Phase IIB clinical trial for SPN-812 in children with ADHD

* Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc says study meets primary endpoint with statistically significant reduction in ADHD symptoms

* Trial was successful in meeting primary endpoint

* Plans to have an end-of-phase II meeting with U.S. FDA after which it will initiate Phase III clinical testing

* All SPN-812 doses tested in trial were well tolerated

* There were no serious adverse events or deaths in study

* With SPN-812 now proceeding towards Phase III clinical testing, co expects to have 2 product candidates in phase iii testing in 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.