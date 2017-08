Oct 11 (Reuters) - Cymabay Therapeutics Inc

* Announces a newly issued U.S. patent for MBX-8025 for the treatment of nonalcoholic fatty liver disease and nonalcoholic steatohepatitis

* Patent claims methods of treating NAFLD,NASH comprised of orally administering therapeutically effective amount of MBX-8025