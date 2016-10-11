FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 11, 2016 / 12:50 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Seagate says expects to report revenue of about $2.8 bln in Q1

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 11 (Reuters) - Seagate Technology Plc

* Says expects to report revenue of about $2.8 billion, and GAAP and non-GAAP gross margin of about 29 percent in Q1

* Says expects to report HDD exabyte shipments of about 67 exabytes in Q1

* Says prior forecast for fiscal Q1 2017 revenue was at least $2.7 billion and non-GAAP gross margin of at least 27 percent

* Previous announced cost containment measures and restructuring actions continue to progress as planned

* Seagate Technology says revenue, gross margin for quarter reflects better than expected demand for its high capacity enterprise HDD product portfolio

* Q1 revenue view $2.74 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
