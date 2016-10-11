BRIEF-Phillips 66 Partners to buy logistics assets for $1.3 bln
* Acquisition includes 30 phillips 66 crude, products, and NGL logistics assets
Oct 11 Seagate Technology Plc
* Says expects to report revenue of about $2.8 billion, and GAAP and non-GAAP gross margin of about 29 percent in Q1
* Says expects to report HDD exabyte shipments of about 67 exabytes in Q1
* Says prior forecast for fiscal Q1 2017 revenue was at least $2.7 billion and non-GAAP gross margin of at least 27 percent
* Previous announced cost containment measures and restructuring actions continue to progress as planned
* Seagate Technology says revenue, gross margin for quarter reflects better than expected demand for its high capacity enterprise HDD product portfolio
* Q1 revenue view $2.74 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Acquisition includes 30 phillips 66 crude, products, and NGL logistics assets
TOKYO, Oct 11 Bidders for Japan's Takata Corp will meet this month with the carmakers key to its survival to consider options, including a $3 billion bid, at a gathering that could determine the future of the air-bag maker, people familiar with the matter said.
* RMG Networks Holding Corp files for stock shelf offering of up to $10 million - SEC Filing Source text for Eikon: (http://bit.ly/2dYrgLv) Further company coverage: