Oct 11 (Reuters) - XBiotech Inc

* XBiotech announces dismissal of class action lawsuit in Texas

* XBiotech Inc says now that Texas case has been dismissed, company intends to seek dismissal of California suit

* XBiotech-Court for western district of Texas granted co's motion to dismiss in 2015 securities class action lawsuit brought against co, some of directors