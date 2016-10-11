BRIEF-Auris Medical Holding AG provides update on its treatment for acute inner ear tinnitus
* Auris Medical provides update on development of Keyzilen for the treatment of acute inner ear tinnitus
Oct 11 Fulgent Genetics Inc :
* Han Lin Gao reports 10 percent stake in Fulgent Genetics Inc as of Sept. 30
* Confirms that it has reached a new tentative agreement with Unifor
* Iron Mountain appoints Theresa Pattara as vice president of North America government affairs