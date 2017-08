BRIEF-Jinkosolar enters into agreement for sale of Jinko Power Downstream business in China for US$250 mln

Oct 11 (Reuters) - Jinkosolar Holding Co Ltd :

* Jinkosolar enters into definitive agreement for the sale of Jinko Power downstream business in China

* Jinkosolar Holding Co Ltd - buyer will acquire all of 55% equity interest indirectly held by Jinkosolar in Jiangxi Jinkosolar Engineering Co., Ltd

* Deal for US$250 million in cash

