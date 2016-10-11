FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Kong Sun to buy power generation unit from Anhui Zhurui Energy Investment
Sections
Featured
JPMorgan's card gamble squeezes competitors
Business
JPMorgan's card gamble squeezes competitors
Kobe Steel's cheating engulfs more divisions
Business
Kobe Steel's cheating engulfs more divisions
Charred ruins and sooty skies
California wildfires
Charred ruins and sooty skies
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
October 11, 2016 / 1:31 PM / in a year

BRIEF-Kong Sun to buy power generation unit from Anhui Zhurui Energy Investment

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 11 (Reuters) - Kong Sun Holdings Ltd

* purchaser entered into cooperation agreement with vendor, project company and EPC contractor

* Deal for rmb174.9 million

* purchaser conditionally agreed to acquire, and vendor conditionally agreed to sell, entire equity interest in project company

* project co is Jiyuan Dayu Jiangshan Guangfu Power Generation; purchaser is Kong Sun Yongtai Investment , a unit of co;

* vendor is Anhui Zhurui Energy Investment co., ltd., a company established in PRC Source text (bit.ly/2dIzagX) Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.