BRIEF-Kong Sun to buy power generation unit from Anhui Zhurui Energy Investment

Oct 11 (Reuters) - Kong Sun Holdings Ltd

* purchaser entered into cooperation agreement with vendor, project company and EPC contractor

* Deal for rmb174.9 million

* purchaser conditionally agreed to acquire, and vendor conditionally agreed to sell, entire equity interest in project company

* project co is Jiyuan Dayu Jiangshan Guangfu Power Generation; purchaser is Kong Sun Yongtai Investment , a unit of co;

* vendor is Anhui Zhurui Energy Investment co., ltd., a company established in PRC Source text (bit.ly/2dIzagX) Further company coverage: