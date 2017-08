Oct 11 (Reuters) - Avon Products Inc

* Files for secondary offering of Series C preferred stock up to $435 million by selling securityholders

* In addition, files for secondary offering of common stock up to $147.1 million by selling securityholders

* In addition, files for secondary offering Series D preferred stock up to $142.8 million by selling securityholders