a year ago
BRIEF-Digitalglobe to acquire Radiant Group for $140 mln in cash
#Market News
October 11, 2016 / 11:40 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Digitalglobe to acquire Radiant Group for $140 mln in cash

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 11 (Reuters) - Digitalglobe Inc :

* Digitalglobe to acquire the Radiant Group, leading provider of advanced geospatial solutions to the U.S. Intelligence community

* Deal for $140 million in cash

* Digitalglobe Inc - deal $140 million in cash.

* Digitalglobe Inc - deal to be funded with cash on hand and drawings under existing revolving line of credit.

* Digitalglobe Inc - definitive agreement to acquire privately held Radiant Group, Inc from Aston Capital

* Digitalglobe Inc - reaffirm to completing share repurchase program

* Digitalglobe Inc - expected 2016 radiant revenue of approximately $100 million

* Digitalglobe Inc - deal is accretive to growth in revenue, ebitda, net income and other key financial metrics Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
