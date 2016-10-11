FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
BRIEF-HC2 Holdings says entered conversion with a certain holder on Oct. 7 - SEC filing
October 11, 2016 / 11:25 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-HC2 Holdings says entered conversion with a certain holder on Oct. 7 - SEC filing

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 11 (Reuters) - HC2 Holdings Inc

* HC2 Holdings Inc - On October 7, co entered into conversion with a certain holder of 12,500 shares of series a convertible participating preferred stock

* HC2 Holdings Inc - co's 12,500 series a convertible participating preferred stock has a par value $0.001 per share- SEC filing

* HC2 holdings - series a holder to convert 12,499 of 12,500 shares of series a preferred stock to 2.9 million shares of common stock of $0.001/share Source text: (bit.ly/2dI0fx8) Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
