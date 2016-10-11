FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
BRIEF-Constellation Software makes final revised cash offer for Bond International Software
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Mayweather, McGregor poised for history-making fight
Sports
Mayweather, McGregor poised for history-making fight
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
Philippines
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
#Market News
October 11, 2016 / 11:35 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Constellation Software makes final revised cash offer for Bond International Software

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 11 (Reuters) - Constellation Software Inc

* Constellation Software Inc. ("constellation" or the "company") final revised cash offer for Bond International Software Plc ("Bond")

* Constellation Software Inc - final revised offer values existing ordinary share capital of Bond at approximately £51.0 million

* Constellation Software - co, parties acting in concert with co either own, or have received valid acceptances, in respect of total of 18.2 million Bond shares

* Constellation software-made revised cash offer for all issued share capital of Bond that CSI Group does not currently own, at £1.21 per ordinary share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

