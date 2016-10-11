FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
BRIEF-Primoris Services Corporation to divest Texas Heavy Civil unit
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Mayweather, McGregor poised for history-making fight
Sports
Mayweather, McGregor poised for history-making fight
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
Philippines
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 11, 2016 / 11:50 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Primoris Services Corporation to divest Texas Heavy Civil unit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 11 (Reuters) - Primoris Services Corp

* Announces plan to divest Texas Heavy Civil business unit

* Primoris will continue to operate division while actively seeking a buyer and has engaged a financial advisor to assist in sale

* Company expects to record a charge for divestiture in Q3 of 2016

* Expects that divestiture will result in a pre-tax charge of $35 million to $40 million for quarter

* In addition, primoris believes that divestiture will require an analysis of goodwill amount recorded on JCG books

* Says based on initial review, co anticipates recording non-cash goodwill impairment charge of $8 million to $10 million on a pre-tax basis Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.