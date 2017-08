Oct 11 (Reuters) - Ayco Group Inmobiliario SA :

* To issue 125.7 million new shares at 0.15 euros ($0.168) per share, including 0.12 euros share premium

* Says to run a capital increase to gather at least 1 million euros and up to 18.9 million euros ($21.2 million)

