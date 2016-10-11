FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
BRIEF-Horizon Pharma sees FY 2016 sales about $960 million
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Mayweather, McGregor poised for history-making fight
Sports
Mayweather, McGregor poised for history-making fight
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
Philippines
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 11, 2016 / 12:40 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Horizon Pharma sees FY 2016 sales about $960 million

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Oct 11 (Reuters) - Horizon Pharma Plc

* Horizon Pharma - confirming expected net sales on non-GAAP adjusted basis at low end of its previously announced full-year net sales guidance range

* Horizon Pharma - full-year 2016 guidance does not include the previously announced expected acquisition of Raptor Pharmaceutical Corp

* Sees Q3 2016 sales $207 million to $209 million

* Horizon Pharma - estimates Q3 non-GAAP adjusted net sales, which exclude the $65 million settlement with express scripts, in range of $272 to $274 million

* Horizon Pharma - expects third-quarter 2016 adjusted EBITDA will be in the range of $139 to $141 million

* Sees FY 2016 sales about $960 million

* Horizon Pharma - now expects FY 2016 non-GAAP net sales will be at low end of previously announced net sales guidance range of $1.025 - $1.050 billion

* Horizon Pharma - now expects FY 2016 adjusted EBITDA to be in range of $450 to $460 million versus prior range of $495 to $510 million

* Horizon Pharma Plc - Expects to have top-line results from actimmune FA phase 3 clinical trial in late December 2016 Source text: [bit.ly/2dUdNah] Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.