BRIEF-Phillips 66 Partners to buy logistics assets for $1.3 bln

Oct 11 (Reuters) - Phillips 66 Partners LP
* Announces $1.3 billion acquisition
* Deal expected to be immediately accretive to unitholders
* Acquisition includes 30 phillips 66 crude, products, and NGL logistics assets
* Phillips 66 to enter into long-term minimum volume commitments
* Upon closing, partnership will be entitled to receive cash earnings associated with acquired assets as of Oct. 1, 2016
* Says terms of transaction were approved by board of directors of general partner of Phillips 66 partners
* Phillips 66 will enter into 10-year terminaling and throughput agreements
* Partnership plans to fund acquisition with a combination of debt and $196 million in new PSXP units issued to phillips 66
* Assets to be acquired support Phillips 66's bayway, billings, borger and ponca city refineries