FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
BRIEF-Phillips 66 Partners to buy logistics assets for $1.3 bln
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Mayweather, McGregor poised for history-making fight
Sports
Mayweather, McGregor poised for history-making fight
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
Philippines
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 11, 2016 / 1:00 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Phillips 66 Partners to buy logistics assets for $1.3 bln

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Oct 11 (Reuters) - Phillips 66 Partners LP

* Announces $1.3 billion acquisition

* Deal expected to be immediately accretive to unitholders

* Acquisition includes 30 phillips 66 crude, products, and NGL logistics assets

* Phillips 66 to enter into long-term minimum volume commitments

* Upon closing, partnership will be entitled to receive cash earnings associated with acquired assets as of Oct. 1, 2016

* Says terms of transaction were approved by board of directors of general partner of Phillips 66 partners

* To acquire 30 crude, refined products and natural gas liquids (NGL) logistics assets

* Says terms of transaction were approved by board of directors of general partner of Phillips 66 Partners

* Phillips 66 will enter into 10-year terminaling and throughput agreements

* Partnership plans to fund acquisition with a combination of debt and $196 million in new PSXP units issued to phillips 66

* Reached agreement with Phillips 66 to acquire 30 crude, refined products and natural gas liquids logistics assets

* Assets to be acquired support Phillips 66's bayway, billings, borger and ponca city refineries Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.