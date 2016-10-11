FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
BRIEF-Ford issues two safety compliance recalls in North America
October 11, 2016 / 12:50 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Ford issues two safety compliance recalls in North America

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Oct 11 (Reuters) - Ford Motor Co :

* Ford issues two safety compliance recalls in North America

* issues safety compliance recall for certain 2015-16 Ford Edge vehicles to update antilock braking system (ABS) modules

* issuing safety compliance recall for about 1,900 2017 Lincoln Continental Vehicles to inspect and, if necessary, replace headlamp assemblies

* Ford is not aware of any accidents or injuries associated with the 2015-16 Ford Edge vehicles being recalled

* is not aware of any accidents or injuries associated with safety compliance recall for certain 2017 Lincoln Continental Vehicles

* vehicles affected by recall include certain 2017 Lincoln Continental vehicles built at Flat Rock assembly plant, June 14, 2016 To Sept 23, 2016

* vehicles affected by recall also include certain 2015-16 Ford Edge vehicles built at Oakville Assembly plant,feb. 9, 2015 to aug. 12, 2016

* is not aware of any accidents or injuries associated with safety compliance recall for certain 2015-16 Ford Edge vehicles Source text - ford.to/2dIteUV Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
