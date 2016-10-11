FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-American Airlines expects value of net special items in Q3 to be approximately $300 mln
#Market News
October 11, 2016 / 12:15 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-American Airlines expects value of net special items in Q3 to be approximately $300 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 11 (Reuters) - American Airlines Group Inc

* American Airlines Group Inc - expects value of net special items (before the impact of taxes) in Q3 to be approximately $300 million - SEC filing

* American Airlines Group Inc - mainline CASM excluding fuel and special items expected to be up approximately 5 percent

to 7 percent in 2016

* American Airlines Group Inc sees FY16 ASMS about 241.5 billion; sees FY CASM ex fuel and special items +5% to +7 % Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

