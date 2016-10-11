BRIEF-Phillips 66 Partners to buy logistics assets for $1.3 bln
* Acquisition includes 30 phillips 66 crude, products, and NGL logistics assets
Oct 11 First National Financial Corp
* Says due to economics of new single family originations, they provide little if any earnings in year they are underwritten
* First national financial says any reduction in single family origination due to new rules will have little to no impact on co's 2016 or 2017 earnings
* Says "do not anticipate any material impact on our other originations and renewals as a result of new rules"
TOKYO, Oct 11 Bidders for Japan's Takata Corp will meet this month with the carmakers key to its survival to consider options, including a $3 billion bid, at a gathering that could determine the future of the air-bag maker, people familiar with the matter said.
* RMG Networks Holding Corp files for stock shelf offering of up to $10 million - SEC Filing