Oct 11 (Reuters) - Bijou Brigitte Modische Accessoires AG :

* In Q3 increased its sales by 1.2 percent to 241.2 million euros ($270.17 million) (Sept. 30, 2015: 238.3 million euros) Source text - bit.ly/2dIncnz Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8928 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)