BRIEF-Phillips 66 Partners to buy logistics assets for $1.3 bln
* Acquisition includes 30 phillips 66 crude, products, and NGL logistics assets
Oct 11 China Biologic Products Inc
* China Biologic receives CFDA clinical trial approval for Human Antithrombin III
* China Biologic Products Inc - China Biologic expects to commence clinical trials for ATIII product in 2017 and complete trials in two years or longer
* China Biologic Products-unit Shandong Taibang Biological Products obtained approval from CFDA to begin human clinical trials on Human Antithrombin III Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Acquisition includes 30 phillips 66 crude, products, and NGL logistics assets
TOKYO, Oct 11 Bidders for Japan's Takata Corp will meet this month with the carmakers key to its survival to consider options, including a $3 billion bid, at a gathering that could determine the future of the air-bag maker, people familiar with the matter said.
* RMG Networks Holding Corp files for stock shelf offering of up to $10 million - SEC Filing Source text for Eikon: (http://bit.ly/2dYrgLv) Further company coverage: