Oct 11 (Reuters) - VBI Vaccines Inc

* VBI Vaccines completes pre-ind meeting for its glioblastoma immunotherapy candidate

* VBI Vaccines Inc - VBI anticipates filing ind for VBI-1901 in first half of 2017

* VBI Vaccines Inc - FDA will consider a fast track designation for VBI-1901 at time of IND submission