BRIEF-Atlantic Leaf Properties reports 6-month group pre-tax profit of GBP 6 million

Oct 11 (Reuters) - Atlantic Leaf Properties Ltd :

* 6-months ended Aug. 31, 2016 group profit before taxation of GBP 6 million versus 2 GBP million year ago

* 6-month revenue of GBP 10.3 million versus GBP 2.4 million year ago

* Declares cash dividend of 4.2 GBP pence per share in respect of six months ended Aug. 31, 2016

* Says co is well positioned to achieve full year forecast of an 8.5 GBP pence dividend per share Source: bit.ly/2e662Mg Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)