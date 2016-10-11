BRIEF-Kong Sun Holdings unit entered into partnership agreement

Oct 11 (Reuters) - Kong Sun Holdings Ltd
* Partner A, partner B and Kong Sun Yongtai, unit of co, entered into partnership agreement
* Total capital commitment of limited partnership is rmb3 billion
* Partner A Is Shengshi Shenzhou Investment Fund Management (Beijing); Partner B is Tian An Property Insurance Company Limited
* Limited partnership will primarily invest in high-tech and emerging industries, energy industry and other high-growth unlisted enterprises
* Partnership agreement in relation to formation of limited partnership for carrying out investments
* Contribution by shengshi shenzhou investment fund (partner A), Tian An Property Insurance (Partner B) to be RMB1 million & RMB2.55 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: