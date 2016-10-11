BRIEF-Phillips 66 Partners to buy logistics assets for $1.3 bln
* Acquisition includes 30 phillips 66 crude, products, and NGL logistics assets
* Amazon to expand grocery business with new convenience stores - WSJ, citing sources
* Amazon to build small brick-and-mortar stores that would sell produce, milk, meats and other perishable items- WSJ, citing sources
* Amazon will soon roll out designated drive-in locations where online grocery orders will be brought to the car- WSJ, citing sources Source text: on.wsj.com/2dI6p04
TOKYO, Oct 11 Bidders for Japan's Takata Corp will meet this month with the carmakers key to its survival to consider options, including a $3 billion bid, at a gathering that could determine the future of the air-bag maker, people familiar with the matter said.
* RMG Networks Holding Corp files for stock shelf offering of up to $10 million - SEC Filing Source text for Eikon: (http://bit.ly/2dYrgLv) Further company coverage: