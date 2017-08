Oct 11 (Reuters) - Titan Medical Inc :

* Titan Medical board of directors initiates leadership changes

* Titan Medical Inc - Ohn E. Barker named interim ceo after John Hargrove resignation

* Titan Medical Inc - board revises plan to focus executive search solely on permanent ceo

* Titan Medical Inc- co appoints martin bernholtz as chairman of board of directors