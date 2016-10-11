FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
BRIEF-Micron says Inotera, Micron Semiconductor Taiwan enter into syndicated loan agreement with Bank Of Taiwan
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Mayweather, McGregor poised for history-making fight
Sports
Mayweather, McGregor poised for history-making fight
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
Philippines
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 11, 2016 / 1:50 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Micron says Inotera, Micron Semiconductor Taiwan enter into syndicated loan agreement with Bank Of Taiwan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 11 (Reuters) - Micron Technology Inc :

* Micron Technology - on Oct. 11, Inotera, Micron Semiconductor Taiwan Co, as co-borrowers, entered into a syndicated loan agreement with Bank Of Taiwan

* Micron Technology - loan agreement provides for secured delayed single-draw term loan facility, with maximum aggregate borrowing amount of about US$2.54 billion

* Micron Technology Inc says borrowings under loan agreement can be made in a single draw on or prior to July 10, 2017 - SEC filing

* Micron Technology Inc says Micron expects amount of about US$2.54 billion under loan agreement to be borrowed on or before December 6, 2016 Source text: (bit.ly/2dYvSRT) Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.