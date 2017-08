Oct 11 (Reuters) - Boston Beer Company Inc

* Boston Beer Company-on Oct. 6, 2016, board authorized an increase in aggregate expenditure limit for company's stock repurchase program by $180.0 million

* Boston Beer Company Inc says increase in stock repurchase program increases total limit from $601.0 million to $781.0 million of stock repurchase - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: