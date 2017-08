Oct 11 (Reuters) - Jaeren Sparebank :

* Says price in sale of equity certificates to be in range of 87 Norwegian crowns ($10.75) to 90 crowns per equity certificate

* Announced earlier on Tuesday Sparebankstiftinga Time og Hå and Sparebankstiftelsen Klepp decided to sell total of up to 700,000 equity certificates in Jaeren Sparebank