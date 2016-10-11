FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
BRIEF-Georgia Power to restore power for nearly 100 pct of customers in Brunswick, Jesup, St. Simons, Jekyll Islands
October 11, 2016 / 5:30 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Georgia Power to restore power for nearly 100 pct of customers in Brunswick, Jesup, St. Simons, Jekyll Islands

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 11 (Reuters) - Georgia Power

* Georgia Power - To Restore Power For Nearly 100 Percent Of Customers In Brunswick, Jesup, St. Simons And Jekyll Islands Today

* Georgia Power - Power Has Been Restored To More Than 265,000 Customers; Approximately 70,000 Customers Are Without Power In Coastal Georgia

* Georgia Power - On Track To Have Service Restored To Over 90 Percent Of Customers Impacted By Hurricane Matthew, Who Can Accept Power, By Midnight Wednesday Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
