UPDATE 1-Buffalo Wild Wings adds 3 directors amid activist pressure
Oct 11 Casual dining chain Buffalo Wild Wings Inc, under pressure from activist hedge fund Marcato Capital Management, named three directors on Tuesday and expanded its board.
Oct 11 Emirates Airline :
* Emirates to launch new daily service to Fort Lauderdale with direct flights to Dubai starting Dec 15th
* Emirates Airline - New route will provide service for the Ft. Lauderdale, Miami and Palm Beach areas Source text (bit.ly/2d4E5XI)
Further company coverage:
Oct 11 Casual dining chain Buffalo Wild Wings Inc, under pressure from activist hedge fund Marcato Capital Management, named three directors on Tuesday and expanded its board.
* Wellington Management Group Llp reports passive stake of 11.83 percent in Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc as of Sept 30 - SEC Filing Source text - http://bit.ly/2dYUPN6 Further company coverage:
* Minister says best Brexit deal for financial services is a priority