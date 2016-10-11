FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
10 months ago
BRIEF-Duluth Holdings - amended and restated its existing amended and restated loan agreement dated as of June 13, 2011 - SEC filing
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Mayweather, McGregor poised for history-making fight
Sports
Mayweather, McGregor poised for history-making fight
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
Philippines
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 11, 2016 / 6:50 PM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Duluth Holdings - amended and restated its existing amended and restated loan agreement dated as of June 13, 2011 - SEC filing

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 11 (Reuters) - Duluth Holdings Inc

* Duluth Holdings Inc- amended and restated its existing amended and restated loan agreement dated as of June 13, 2011 - SEC filing

* Duluth Holdings Inc- amended and restated agreement has a new maturity date of July 31, 2019

* Duluth Holdings Inc- -Amended deal provides for maximum advance amount limited to $40 million from closing through July 31, 2017

* Duluth Holdings Inc- amended and restated agreement provides for a maximum advance amount limited to $60 million from august 1, 2018 through July 31, 2019

* Duluth-Amendment provides for maximum advance limited to $50 million from Aug 1, 2017 through July 31, 2018,$60 million from Aug 1,2018 through July 31, 2019 Source text :[ID:bit.ly/2dJnyKy]

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.