BRIEF-Peabody Energy obtains DIP lender approval to amend milestones

Oct 11 (Reuters) - Peabody Energy Corp :
* Peabody Energy obtains dip lender approval to amend milestones
* Australian metallurgical and thermal coal platforms remain core to company
* Peabody energy - peabody is exploring potential sale of selected Australia assets as part of its ongoing plan to optimize its portfolio
* Peabody still looks to complete its reorganization within 12-month period originally contemplated for chapter 11 cases
* Got DIP lender consent to amendment to loan facility related to australian platform that allows for potential some Australian assets sale
* Would modify related deadline for receiving court approval for disclosure statement to Jan. 31, 2017 from original date of Jan. 8, 2017
* Absent meaningful progress in continuing mediation, company is not expecting to seek further extensions of CNTA-decision milestone