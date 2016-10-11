FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
10 months ago
BRIEF-Peabody Energy obtains DIP lender approval to amend milestones
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Mayweather, McGregor poised for history-making fight
Sports
Mayweather, McGregor poised for history-making fight
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
Philippines
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 11, 2016 / 7:25 PM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Peabody Energy obtains DIP lender approval to amend milestones

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 11 (Reuters) - Peabody Energy Corp :

* Peabody Energy obtains dip lender approval to amend milestones

* Australian metallurgical and thermal coal platforms remain core to company

* Peabody energy - peabody is exploring potential sale of selected Australia assets as part of its ongoing plan to optimize its portfolio

* Peabody still looks to complete its reorganization within 12-month period originally contemplated for chapter 11 cases

* Got DIP lender consent to amendment to loan facility related to australian platform that allows for potential some Australian assets sale

* Would modify related deadline for receiving court approval for disclosure statement to Jan. 31, 2017 from original date of Jan. 8, 2017

* Absent meaningful progress in continuing mediation, company is not expecting to seek further extensions of CNTA-decision milestone Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.