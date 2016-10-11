FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Targa Resources Partners updates on credit agreement
October 11, 2016 / 9:45 PM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Targa Resources Partners updates on credit agreement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 11 (Reuters) - Targa Resources Partners Lp

* Targa Resources Partners Lp-on october 7,co entered into second amendment,restatement agreement to effectuate third amended, restated credit agreement

* Targa Resources Partners - amendment provides for revolving credit facility in initial aggregate principal amount up to $1.60 billion - sec filing

* Targa Resources Partners Lp- credit agreement matures on october 7, 2020, at which time all unpaid principal and interest is due

* Amendment provides for swing line sub-facility of up to $100 million Source text : [bit.ly/2d5JkGM] Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
