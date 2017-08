Oct 11 (Reuters) - Horizon Global Corp

* Horizon Global-entered into waiver,first amendment to amended, restated loan agreement to amend agreement dated December 22, 2015 - SEC filing

* Horizon Global Corp - amendment provide for an incremental revolving facility in an aggregate principal amount of $25 million -SEC filing Source text for Eikon: (bit.ly/2dZqeyX) Further company coverage: